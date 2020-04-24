Rs7,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging in Swabi

The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner-I Uzma Mukarram paid surprise visit to bazaars and checked hygiene conditions and prices of different essential commodities at shops.

During inspection, she imposed a total fine of Rs7000 on several shopkeepers for overcharging customers or failing to maintain price list.

She urged shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and charge customers accordingly for commodities.

She warned shopkeepers of strict action against overcharging and added that drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately.