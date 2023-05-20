UrduPoint.com

Rs72 Bln Authorized For Different Development Projects Under PSDP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 10:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has authorized Rs 72 billion for various ministries and divisions for different social sector uplift projects in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-2023) under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The authorization is Rs 50 billion higher as compared to the release of the same period of the previous year, said a press release.

The ministry has authorized a total of Rs 566.85 billion to various ministries and divisions in 2022-2023 which is Rs 50 billion higher as compared to the previous year of Rs 516.31 billion.

The Higher education Commission remained on the top as Rs42,928.91 million was authorized in the 4th quarter of the current year, whereas Aviation Division was authorized Rs3,314 million, Cabinet Division Rs 90,035. 28 million and Climate Division was authorized Rs 4,073.00 million.

The board of Investment was authorized Rs163.63 million, Commerce Division was authorized 5550.61 million, Communication was authorized Rs108.00 million, and Defence Division was authorized Rs 2,226.94 million.

Under PSDP,� Defence Production was authorized Rs 2,200.

00 million, Establishment Division was authorized Rs 433.07 million and Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training was authorized Rs 5,469.91 million respectively.

The Planning Commission also authorized Housing & Works an amount of Rs19,528.42 million, Information and Technology were authorized Rs5,731.70 million, Railway 25,818.80 million,� whereas the Ministry of� National� food Security was authorized Rs 12,329.13 million.

The National Health Services, Regulation provided Rs11,774.42 million, while the Ministry has authorized Rs 91,845.22 million to the provinces for their projects under the annual development scheme.

Furthermore, National Highway Authority authorized Rs76,575.34 million,� NTDC/PEPCO authorized Rs 20,209.83 million and Railway Division authorized Rs25,818.80m.������������� It is worth mentioning here that despite financial constraints the government managed to allocate Rs700 billion for PSDP.

During the year 2022, in the same quarter, PTI's government failed to release a single penny which happened first time in the country's history.

