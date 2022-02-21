UrduPoint.com

Rs76636m Tax Collected

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Rs76636m tax collected

A meeting of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department of Sindh was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department of Sindh was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla here on Monday.

Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department Atif Rehman, Director Generals Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Aurangzeb Akbar Panhwar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Details of tax collection from July 2021 to January 2022 were presented in the meeting.

Director General Excise and Taxation Sindh Aurangzeb Akbar Panhwar informed the meeting that a total of Rs76636.

738 million tax was collected from July 2021 to January 2022 whereas Rs.54408.776 million tax was collected during the same period in last fiscal year.

He further informed that Rs6860.898 million in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs.64144.398 million in infrastructure cess and Rs530.768 million tax was collected in terms of professional tax while Rs127.134 million in cotton fee, Rs1543.899 million in property tax and Rs23.681 million tax was collected in terms of entertainment duty.

