Rs842,000 fine imposed on violations of building laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Special Judicial Magistrate Court established at the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has imposed fines totaling Rs. 842,000 on 167 individuals so far this year for violating building and development regulations.

During a briefing to FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Director State Management and Special Judicial Magistrate Junaid Hassan Manj reported that the penalized individuals were involved in various offenses, including illegal housing schemes, unauthorized commercialization, unlawful constructions, and encroachments.

He added that continuous inspections are being conducted across FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial areas to ensure regulatory compliance. Challans are issued to violators, who are then summoned before the Special Judicial Magistrate Court.

Those who fail to appear are being dealt with through court-issued warrants and enforcement by the relevant police stations.

“This ongoing legal action is playing a crucial role in strengthening law enforcement and deterring future violations,” Manj stated.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary emphasized that the imposed fines are not merely punitive but serve as corrective measures to promote compliance. He directed FDA officers to take stricter action against individuals involved in serious violations such as illegal commercialization, encroachments, and unauthorized constructions. “In cases of persistent or severe violations, criminal proceedings should also be initiated,” he said.