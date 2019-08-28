RSEZ delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

A two-member delegation from Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) management team from China on Wednesday called on the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal

According to LCCI spokesman, on the occasion various issues including establishment of special economic zones in Pakistan and Pak-China trade relations came under discussion.

Delegation members Suo Bin Xing and Simon Li threw light on their ongoing projects.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal hoped that RSEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help produce much-needed employment opportunities besides generating revenue.

He said that the LCCI has always been vocal in favour of SEZs because through these infrastructures, process of industrialization can be boosted and new employment opportunities can be generated.

He said there was no doubt that with the establishment of special economic zones all across the major industrial areas in the country, the present pace of economic development can be enhanced to achieve the desired results.

The LCCI Vice President said that Pakistan has yet to exploit the potential of regional trade for its own advantage.

"We believe that Rashakai Special Economic Zone will play key role in increasing foreign trade particularly reaching out to Afghanistan and remote destinations of CIS countries", he added.