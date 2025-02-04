RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Regional Tax Office-1 Karachi has surpassed its monthly tax collection target, allocated by the FBR headquarters, during the month of January 2025.

The RTO-1 was required to amass Rs. 26 billion through tax collection under its administrative domain while it amassed Rs. 28.6 billion on the closing date thereby contributing 10% more than the assigned 100% tax collection target.

According to spokesman of the RTO-1, an efficient tax collection, exceeding the monthly target, from a regional office signifies remarkably well for the Federal board of Revenue that has already been pinpointing its focus on achieving the annual tax collection target for the ongoing FY 2024-25 keeping in view the slim economic state of the country.

The Regional Tax Office-1 has adopted a proactive enforcement strategy to enhance the share of domestic tax in the overall collection.

Noteworthy in this regard are actions against tax evaders through on-spot stock takings and penalties on violation of PoS protocols. Owing to these enforcement measures the voluntary tax compliance has shown visible signs of improvement climbing up from a meagre Rs. 300-400 million on an average to over a billion in December and January while the RTO-1 eyes a Rs. 3-4 billion mark in February and March 2025.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Muhammad appreciated the efforts of his officers and staff in achieving landmark tax collection figures and imparting awareness amongst the trading community regarding PoS violations.

He also called upon tax payers to improve tax compliance voluntarily in the best interest of the country and discourage tax evasion and fraud.