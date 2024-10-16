RTO Peshawar holds seminar on sales tax declaration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) On the directives of the Chief Commissioner of Inland Revenue Yasir Ali, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar organized a special seminar on the importance of the Sales Tax Declaration.

Besides Zonal Commissioners, Mohammad Nawaz, Dr Farooq Jameel, Shaheed Mehboob, Fazle Subhan and Ishfaq Mahmood, the Chief Finance Officers (CFOs)/Accounts of the 25 large business sectors including cement, steel, textile and beverages attended the seminar on the special invitation, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Zone, Dr Farooq Jameel gave a detailed presentation on accurate tax declaration, sales tax returns, attached documents and benefits of the accurate input tax claim and the consequences of the wrong declaration.

He also highlighted the sales tax theft and fraud and termed it poisonous for the economy. A playback video of the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was also played during the seminar. In the said video, the Chairman FBR has directed the tax authorities to eradicate fraud and theft of sales tax and procedure in this regard.

During the question-answer session, the team of RTO responded to different questions from the participants.

In connection with the accurate declaration, the representatives of the business community assured full cooperation to the Chief Commissioner.

