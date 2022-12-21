UrduPoint.com

RTO Peshawar To Hold Public Hearing On Dec. 23

Published December 21, 2022

RTO Peshawar to hold public hearing on Dec. 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar would hold online public hearing of taxpayers' complaints in Tax House here on Friday (December 23) from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui will attend as special guest while Commissioner Corporate and Withholding, Shaukat Hayat, Commissioner Peshawar Zone, Mohammad Ayaz, Additional Commissioner Headquarters, Bahadar Sher Afridi and Assistant Commissioner/ Focal Person, Fahim Rashid will assist the Chief Commissioner on the occasion.

Trading community and other taxpayers have been asked to participate in the online public hearing to redress their complaints through facebook website www.facebook.com/rtopwr.

