RTO Rawalpindi collects Rs. 21 billion in December; achieves target: Tehmina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Regional Tax Office (RTO), Rawalpindi, by collecting Rs. 21 billion tax in December 2023 has achieved its revenue target set for this month, said Chief Commissioner Tehmina Amir in a statement issued here on Sunday.

She further said that the RTO Rawalpindi has also realised its quarterly (October-December) revenue collection target.