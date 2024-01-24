RTO Rawalpindi Seals Counterfeit Cigarette Manufacturing Factory
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM
On the directions of Member (IR-Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir and under the supervision of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, a counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory was raided and sealed in the area of Jhangi Syedan in Rawalpindi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) On the directions of Member (IR-Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir and under the supervision of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, a counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory was raided and sealed in the area of Jhangi Syedan in Rawalpindi.
The Additional Commissioner Headquarters Riaz Khan headed the raid which was carried out by Assistant Director Shujaat Khan and his team, according to a news release here on Wednesday.
The RTO team recovered machinery and counterfeit cigarettes worth millions of rupees and then sealed the factory.
The said factory was secretly built in the basement of a building, where counterfeit cigarettes of various brands were being manufactured and supplied all over Pakistan.
