RTO Rawalpindi seizes 150 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A special team of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday seized 150 cartons of counterfeit and illicit cigarettes of various brands.

The illegal cigarettes were being transported through a truck, said an FBR statement issued here.

It is estimated that sales tax and Federal Excise Duty of Rs3375000 was avoided, the statement added.

The statement added that In compliance with Prime Minister's special instructions and under the leadership of FBR Chairman, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) has been actively targeting the illicit sale and transportation of cigarettes throughout the country.