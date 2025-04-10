Open Menu

RTO Registers Record Tax Collection, Declares Best In Country: Farhat Qayum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chief Commissioner Farhat Qayum on Thursday announced that the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad has surpassed its tax collection target, achieving a remarkable 30% growth in the third quarter of the current financial year. As a result, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has declared it the “Best Performing RTO” in the country.

She expressed these views while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony held at the RTO Abbottabad office.

Mrs. Qayum lauded the efforts of the officers and staff, attributing the success to a focused tax recovery campaign launched two months ago. The campaign involved door-to-door engagement with taxpayers for income and sales tax collection and was conducted with a strict policy of zero harassment, which led to voluntary compliance by the business community.

The Chief Commissioner stated that RTO Abbottabad collected Rs. 18.100 million up to the third quarter of the fiscal year, compared to Rs. 3.600 million during the same period in 2024. The office has already achieved 96% of its annual target for the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

Speaking to the media later, Mrs. Qayum said the RTO is making concerted efforts to dispel negative public perceptions about tax offices.

“There is a misconception that taxpayers are mistreated at tax offices, and we are actively working to change that,” she said. She emphasized the importance of regaining public trust by ensuring a business-friendly and welcoming environment for both the business community and the general public.

She also urged large business outlets to responsibly collect and deposit due taxes into the national exchequer.

Mrs. Qayum further added that “Facilitation Desks” have been established at the RTO to assist taxpayers and help broaden the tax net. She expressed confidence in maintaining the momentum through the final quarter of the financial year.

In recognition of their outstanding performance, commendation certificates were awarded to top-performing officers and staff, while shields were presented to retired RTO employees.

The ceremony was attended by officers and staff from RTOs in Haripur, Mansehra, and Abbottabad. Commissioner Zone-I Muhammad Jawad, Commissioner Zone-II Khalid Shah, Additional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners of RTO Abbottabad were also present.

