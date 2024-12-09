RTO seals two restaurants for issuing fake receipts/invoices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad on Monday has sealed two prominent restaurants in the capital city after citizens/consumers reported that the restaurants were issuing fake receipts/invoices.

This is in line with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) drive to bring Tier-1 Retailers/Restaurants under the tax net through POS Invoicing system, said a news release.

After determining that the reported receipts were counterfeit, a team of RTO Islamabad led by Deputy Commissioner sealed two restaurants and their subsidiary branches in Islamabad and also imposed a total penalty of Rs.1 million on these restaurants.

FBR is committed to discourage the fake invoices culture and ensure tax compliance through effective enforcement of tax regulations.