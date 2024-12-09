RTO Seals Two Restaurants For Issuing Fake Receipts/invoices
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad on Monday has sealed two prominent restaurants in the capital city after citizens/consumers reported that the restaurants were issuing fake receipts/invoices.
This is in line with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) drive to bring Tier-1 Retailers/Restaurants under the tax net through POS Invoicing system, said a news release.
After determining that the reported receipts were counterfeit, a team of RTO Islamabad led by Deputy Commissioner sealed two restaurants and their subsidiary branches in Islamabad and also imposed a total penalty of Rs.1 million on these restaurants.
FBR is committed to discourage the fake invoices culture and ensure tax compliance through effective enforcement of tax regulations.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Ban decided on import of goods in commercial quantities44 minutes ago
-
SECP register 3,024 new companies in November 2024, marking highest monthly number2 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay reviews measures for promotion of technical education2 hours ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister chairs standing committee meeting; establishment of Education Authority appr ..3 hours ago
-
LCCI demand for chambers' role in appointment of diplomats3 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs2000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Committee formed for beautification of Faisalabad: FCCI President4 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 916 more points5 hours ago
-
SECP approved Strategic Action Plan 2024-2026 for development of Islamic finance in non-bank financi ..5 hours ago
-
Uzbek ambassador for increasing bilateral trade by $1 billion7 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report8 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday8 hours ago