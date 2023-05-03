RTO urges taxpayers to timely deposit outstanding taxes

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Zafar Iqbal Khan had urged taxpayers for timely depositing of tax outstanding against them to play a role in bringing improvement in the national economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Zafar Iqbal Khan had urged taxpayers for timely depositing of tax outstanding against them to play a role in bringing improvement in the national economy.

He was speaking during the monthly online 'Open Court' held here in the Regional Tax Office here on Wednesday.

Chief Commissioner Withholding Zone, Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner Peshawar Zone Mohammad Ayaz, Commissioner Corporate Zone, Shaukat Hayat, Additional Commissioner Headquarters, Bahadar Shah Afridi and Assistant Commissioner/Focal Person, Faheem Rashid also assisted the Chief Commissioner during the proceeding.

The Chief Commissioner said,"The aim behind holding online court is the resolution of the problems of taxpayers at their doorsteps." He said, "Online court is the best forum between the tax collectors and taxpayers. So, he urged the taxpayers to come in the forefront to directly inform them about their problems and hardships.

" The taxpayers showed keen interest in the proceeding of the open court and put on various questions relating to various taxes and their collection. Chief Commissioner and his team satisfied the participants through their answers.

To question regarding the expiry of the tax exemption in tribal districts on June 30, the Chief Commissioner said,I"t is a policy matter, which comes in the ambit of the federal government and parliament and saying anything in this regard is premature." "The matter has already been sent to the higher authorities of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), which is a suitable forum for taking appropriate decisions in this regard, he added.

A taxpayer from Mardan appreciated the holding of lucky draws in connection with Persons of Sales (POS) and said, "The initiative will help expand the tax net."He assured the taxpayer that their proposals in this regard would be dispatched to FBR and whatever decision taken by it would be shared with the taxpayers.