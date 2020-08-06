UrduPoint.com
Rubber Tyres, Tubes Imports Reduced By 22.56 Per Cent In FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Rubber Tyres, Tubes imports reduced by 22.56 per cent in FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports during FY 2019-20 reduced by 22.56 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $139,415 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $107,966 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-June this year, imports of Rubber crude incl. synth/reclaimed reduced by 7.43%, worth $159,204 thousand as compared the imports valuing $171,977 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Wood and Cork imports decreased by 16.38%, worth $118,784 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $142,057 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Jute imports also came down by 12.92%, valuing $30,794 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $35,364 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period current fiscal year imports of Paper and paper board and manuf.thereof reduced by 26.71%, valuing $392,608 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $535,685 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

