Rubber tyres, tubes imports reduced by 31.19 % in third quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The rubber tyres and tubes imports during third quarter of current financial year reduced by 31.19 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $115,588 thousand in third quarter of last financial year to US $79,534 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-March this year, imports of Wood and Cork reduced by 14.

88% worth $93,043 thousand as compared the imports valuing $109,306 of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Jute imports decreased by 19.14%, worth $24,041 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $29,733 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, papers and Papers board Manuf. imports also came down by 26.88%, valuing $47,830 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $55,351 thousand of same period of last year.