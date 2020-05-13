UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rubber Tyres, Tubes Imports Reduced By 31.19 % In Third Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:24 AM

Rubber tyres, tubes imports reduced by 31.19 % in third quarter

The rubber tyres and tubes imports during third quarter of current financial year reduced by 31.19 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The rubber tyres and tubes imports during third quarter of current financial year reduced by 31.19 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $115,588 thousand in third quarter of last financial year to US $79,534 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-March this year, imports of Wood and Cork reduced by 14.

88% worth $93,043 thousand as compared the imports valuing $109,306 of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Jute imports decreased by 19.14%, worth $24,041 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $29,733 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, papers and Papers board Manuf. imports also came down by 26.88%, valuing $47,830 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $55,351 thousand of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Cork Same From

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

56 minutes ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

3 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

3 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.