Rubber Tyres, Tubes Imports Reduced By 33.61%

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:49 PM

Rubber Tyres, Tubes imports reduced by 33.61%

Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 33.61% as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 33.61% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports came down from $80,781 million in first five months of last financial year to $53,628 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-November, 2019, imports of Weed and Cork reduced by 18.

03% worth $46,416 million imported as compared the imports valuing $56,628 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Jute decreased by 59%, worth $6,984 million as compared the imports of valuing $17,034 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Paper and Paper board & Munuf imports also came down by 27.73%, valuing $170,924 million imported as compared the imports worth $236,497 million of same period of last year.

