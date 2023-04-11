The share of the ruble in payments for export deliveries at the end of 2022 exceeded 30%, equaling the share of the US dollar and significantly exceeding the share of the euro, the Central Bank of Russia said on Tuesday

"After the transfer of payment for natural gas supplies to unfriendly countries into rubles in May 2022, the share of the national currency in export deliveries increased significantly (exceeding 30% at the end of the year), equaling the share of the US dollar and significantly exceeding the share of the euro," the regulator said in a statement.