Ruble Keeps Weakening, Dollar Trades at Over 74 Rubles - Moscow Exchange

The Russian ruble keeps declining against the US dollar, with the dollar trading at over 74 rubles for the first time since mid-May, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian ruble keeps declining against the US dollar, with the Dollar trading at over 74 rubles for the first time since mid-May, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 12.15 p.m.

Moscow time (09:15 GMT), the dollar exchange rate was growing by 86 kopecks to 74.03 rubles for tomorrow settlements, and the euro exchange rate was increasing by 99 kopecks to 87.64 rubles.

Earlier on Friday, dollar was trading at 74.04 rubles, breaking the record of May 14, while euro was growing to 87.67 rubles, renewing the March maximum.