Ruble Stable Against Dollar, Declining Against Euro - Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian ruble is slightly declining against the US dollar, at the same time experiencing a sharper decline against euro early on Friday, compensating for the dynamics of forex, where euro currently trades at over $1.16.

As of 10.05 a.m.

Moscow time (07:05 GMT), the Dollar exchange rate was increasing by 5 kopecks to 71.52 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was increasing by 20 kopecks to 83.07 rubles, for tomorrow settlements breaking the maximum of April 22, data of the Moscow Exchange shows.

The Brent oil price is 0.5 percent down to $43.11 per barrel.