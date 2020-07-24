UrduPoint.com
Ruble Stable Against Dollar, Declining Against Euro - Moscow Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian ruble is slightly declining against the US dollar, at the same time experiencing a sharper decline against euro early on Friday, compensating for the dynamics of forex, where euro currently trades at over $1.16.

As of 10.05 a.m.

Moscow time (07:05 GMT), the Dollar exchange rate was increasing by 5 kopecks to 71.52 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was increasing by 20 kopecks to 83.07 rubles, for tomorrow settlements ” breaking the maximum of April 22, data of the Moscow Exchange shows.

The Brent oil price is 0.5 percent down to $43.11 per barrel.

