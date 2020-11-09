Ruble Strengthening as Oil Market Rallies, Euro Drops to 90 Rubles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The ruble is strengthening against major reserve currencies, the US Dollar remains below 76 rubles, the euro is testing the 90-ruble mark.

As of 15:20 GMT, the US dollar for "tomorrow" settlement was down 1.

53 rubles at 75.88 rubles, the euro lost 1.97 rubles to 90.04 rubles, Moscow Exchange data shows.

Earlier in the day, dollar fell to 75.85 rubles, lowest since September 22, the euro fell to 90 rubles, lowest since October 26.

Brent crude is trading up 8.7 percent at $42.88 per barrel.