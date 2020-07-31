UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruble Weakens Against Dollar, Euro - Moscow Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Ruble Weakens Against Dollar, Euro - Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian ruble is declining against the US Dollar and the euro early on Friday, compensating for the dynamics of forex, where euro currently trades at $1.19 for the first time since May 2018.

As of 10.07 a.m.

Moscow time (07:07 GMT), the dollar exchange rate was growing by 20 kopecks to 73.37 rubles, and the euro exchange rate was increasing by 64 kopecks to 87.29 rubles, data of the Moscow Exchange showed. Earlier on Friday, euro was trading at 87.48 rubles, breaking March records.

The Brent oil price is 0.8 percent up to $43.58 for barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Oil Price Euro March May 2018

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

17 minutes ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

28 minutes ago

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.