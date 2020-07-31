Ruble Weakens Against Dollar, Euro - Moscow Exchange

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian ruble is declining against the US Dollar and the euro early on Friday, compensating for the dynamics of forex, where euro currently trades at $1.19 for the first time since May 2018.

As of 10.07 a.m.

Moscow time (07:07 GMT), the dollar exchange rate was growing by 20 kopecks to 73.37 rubles, and the euro exchange rate was increasing by 64 kopecks to 87.29 rubles, data of the Moscow Exchange showed. Earlier on Friday, euro was trading at 87.48 rubles, breaking March records.

The Brent oil price is 0.8 percent up to $43.58 for barrel.