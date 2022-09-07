Ruble, Yuan, Rupee May End 'Dollar Intimidation' Policy in World Trade - Myanmar Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Such currencies as the ruble, Yuan and rupee can be used to end "dollar intimidation" policy of Western countries in world trade operations, Myanmar Prime Minister and State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday.

"The major powers are introducing the policy of so-called dollar-intimidation...

I believe that such currencies as the ruble, yuan, and rupee can be used in world trade. Moreover, a direct exchange of commodities may replace the Dollar," the leader told the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.