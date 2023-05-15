- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 06:57 PM
The real effective exchange rate of the ruble, according to preliminary estimates, decreased by 20.4% in January-April, and decreased by 6.8% in April, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday
The real exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar in April decreased by 5.
9% compared to March, against the euro � by 8.3%.
The nominal exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar also decreased by 5.9% in April, and by 8.3% against the euro.