MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The real effective exchange rate of the ruble, according to preliminary estimates, decreased by 20.4% in January-April, and decreased by 6.8% in April, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday.

The real exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar in April decreased by 5.

9% compared to March, against the euro � by 8.3%.

The nominal exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar also decreased by 5.9% in April, and by 8.3% against the euro.