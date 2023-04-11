Close
Ruble's Share In Export Payments Topped 30% In 2022, Equaling Dollar's Share- Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The share of the ruble in payments for export deliveries at the end of 2022 exceeded 30%, equaling the share of the US dollar and significantly exceeding the share of the euro, the Central Bank of Russia said on Tuesday.

"After the transfer of payment for natural gas supplies to unfriendly countries into rubles in May 2022, the share of the national currency in export deliveries increased significantly (exceeding 30% at the end of the year), equaling the share of the US dollar and significantly exceeding the share of the euro," the regulator said in a statement.

At the same time, by the end of 2022, the total share of the US dollar and the euro in settlements for both export and import deliveries was a little less than 50%, which generally corresponds to the current country structure of Russia's foreign trade. But it may also indicate that settlement risks and risks of blocking assets by unfriendly countries remain for Russian companies and their counterparties, the statement read.

