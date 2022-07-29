RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said on Friday that in order to accord substantial relief to the people of the province of Punjab priority would be given to the early completion of the development projects initiated during his government’s tenure.

Ravi Urban Development Project and Central business District Project are a real game changer which could bring about a revolutionary change in the socio-economic condition of the province of Punjab as well as its inhabitants.

He was addressing a high-level meeting of the CBD and RUDA through a video link. The meeting was chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and participated among others by former Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Assad Umar and RUDA’s Chairman Imran Amin.

Imran Khan said, “we would leave no stone unturned to ensure timely completion of the development projects like RUDA and CBD because these projects of public interest cannot be left in the middle”. The Punjab Government has been given directions by him in this regard, he maintained.

He said that there is no parallel instance available in the present history about the way the present Important government has played havoc with the economy of the country. He added that the Punjab government under his direction is going to launch a number of new public welfare projects for the betterment of the people of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister said to ensure transparency in public welfare projects and schemes the Punjab Government would evolve a comprehensive and foolproof monitoring system, adding that, “I would myself regularly monitor the progress on these projects”.It is indeed in the larger interest of the people that such projects reach their completion as early as possible, he said . The Chief Minister said that in order to cope with the problem of unemployment well and bring foreing investment to the province , it is necessary that development work on public welfare projects and schemes must be completed on time.

On the occasion, the former Prime Minister Imran Director the RUDA and CBD’s Chief Imran Amin to enhance the pace of work on these projects.