Rukhsana Yasmin Appointed As FTO Advisor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has appointed Ms. Rukhsana Yasmin as Advisor with immediate effect and posted her at the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore.
The FTO Advisor Dr. Waqar Ch. disclosed to media here Wednesday that Ms.
Rukhsana, a former Grade-22 officer of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), has extensive experience in customs and income tax. She also rose to the position of Federal Secretary and also held the additional charge of the FBR Chairperson during her service career. Her appointment as FTO Advisor would further strengthen the FTO’s operations and enhance taxpayer facilitation at the regional level.
