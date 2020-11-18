Rule of Law Clause Hypocritical, EU Needs More Practicality on Budget - EU Parliamentarian

ENOA, Italy, November 18 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Conditioning access to the EU funds to the rule of law principle is hypocritical, and the bloc needs to be more practical on budget issues, Matteo Adinolfi, a member of the European Parliament's Committee on Budgetary Control, told Sputnik

On Monday, Poland and Hungary vetoed the seven-year EU budget, as well as the 750 billion euro ($889 billion) recovery package, disagreeing with the budget law clause that ties the availability of the money to the rule of law and respect for democratic standards in recipient countries. Both countries are under the formal EU process over concerns for judicial independence there. On Wednesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary had vetoed the European Union's budgetary package because of the fact that it makes the access to shared funds conditional upon support of immigration which Brussels has long tried to pass off as commitment to "the rule of law."

"What the EU calls the rule of law mechanism is actually a blackmail tool in the hands of the European Commission. The pro-European rhetoric on the rule of law does not help: we are all in favor of democracy and respect for rights, but if we want to do this reasoning we must do it without hypocrisy, because it is clear that this Europe does business with many countries that do not respect the rule of law. So from which pulpit does the EU decide who to donate funds to and who not to?" Adinolfi said.

Being a member of the Lega party, Adinolfi noted that his party from the very beginning expressed concerns about the EU recovery measure that is proving not to be an adequate solution to the problems caused by the pandemic.

At the moment it is the companies in crisis that are suffering from the ideological differences among the EU member states.

"If we talk about the fundamental rights of the person, then I have innumerable doubts as to why, for example, Brussels continues to allocate numerous funds to Turkey, which is now clearly violating human rights for a very long time. So what is the rule of law for this Europe?" Adinolfi said.

He noted that as long as the majority within the European Union interferes in the internal political decisions of national governments elected by citizens, any concrete results are unlikely to be obtained within a reasonable time.

However, Adinolfi expressed confidence that a compromise can be found if the majority "proves less ideological and more practical."

"The sovereignty of a state is sacred and as such cannot be affected by external interference. Europe should be Europe, without trying to replace national governments, blackmail and introduce punitive instruments. Its credibility and its very existence are at stake," he continued.

On July 21, following many rounds of negotiations and debates, leaders of 27 EU member states agreed on a package that will become the bloc's largest ever, totaling 1.8 trillion Euros ($2.1 trillion), out of which 750 billion euro constitute the recovery package.

The budget and the recovery package require the unanimous support of the EU member states.

The issue of the veto by Hungary and Poland is now expected to be addressed by EU leaders at a video conference on Thursday. A group of countries within the European Union, like Austria and the Netherlands, see the linkage of the access to the funds with the respect to the rule of law as absolutely necessary.