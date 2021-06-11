UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rumi Terms Budget Best Amid Challenges, Seeks 2 Pc Mark-up Loans For Youth Under SME Plan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:14 PM

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc mark-up loans for youth under SME plan

President, Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Indistry (DGKCCI) Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi on Friday hailed the budget 2021-22 as the best possible amid challenges of coronavirus epidemic and adverse economic conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :President, Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Indistry (DGKCCI) Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi on Friday hailed the budget 2021-22 as the best possible amid challenges of coronavirus epidemic and adverse economic conditions.

In a statement issued here, Rumi commended the SMEs promotion plan but suggested that youth must be provided loans at only 2 per cent mark up with workable business plans and technical assistance from government.

He said that though the Finance Minister Shoukat Tareen did not have sufficient time to prepare budget but still he presented a budget that carried hope and set the country moving in a positive direction.

He said that 10 per cent raise in salaries and pensions might seemed lower than expectations from employees perspective but still a better decision amid tough financial conditions.

He said that government must focus bringing cotton back to the past production levels to enable textile mills and exporters work in a better way for country's development.

He sought incentives for industrialists and steps to provide a fair environment to taxpayers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Budget Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber Commerce Textile Cotton From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tennis: French Open results

2 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

2 minutes ago

KP Agriculturists welcome Rs12bn allocation in bud ..

2 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Arab Countries to Hold Consultati ..

2 minutes ago

French Army Eliminates Terrorist in Mali Involved ..

6 minutes ago

Proposed budgetary measures of Sales Tax, FED

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.