Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc mark-up loans for youth under SME plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :President, Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Indistry (DGKCCI) Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi on Friday hailed the budget 2021-22 as the best possible amid challenges of coronavirus epidemic and adverse economic conditions.

In a statement issued here, Rumi commended the SMEs promotion plan but suggested that youth must be provided loans at only 2 per cent mark up with workable business plans and technical assistance from government.

He said that though the Finance Minister Shoukat Tareen did not have sufficient time to prepare budget but still he presented a budget that carried hope and set the country moving in a positive direction.

He said that 10 per cent raise in salaries and pensions might seemed lower than expectations from employees perspective but still a better decision amid tough financial conditions.

He said that government must focus bringing cotton back to the past production levels to enable textile mills and exporters work in a better way for country's development.

He sought incentives for industrialists and steps to provide a fair environment to taxpayers.