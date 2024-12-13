Open Menu

Rumours About Taxes On Remittances Rubbished

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The Vice Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has dismissed rumours which claimed that the government would impose taxes on remittances exceeding 1000 dollars, calling them baseless

According to a media release here, he urged overseas Pakistanis not to pay attention to such rumours and to verify any news before believing it.

Barrister Amjad Malik reached Kuwait last night for a two-day visit. He met with prominent members of the Pakistani community at a local hotel and discussed their issues. In his address, he emphasized that overseas Pakistanis play a crucial role in the country's development, sending more than 25 billion dollars annually to Pakistan. The government is concerned about their welfare. He appealed to the Pakistani community in Kuwait to send money through legal channels to help improve the country’s economy. He advised using the Roshan Pakistan Account for remittances.

Amjad Malik also mentioned that the new Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) had been appointed. Special courts have been established to resolve overseas Pakistanis cases, which will be concluded within a maximum of 90 days.

Overseas Pakistanis will also be able to file complaints in their home districts. For Pakistanis who pass away abroad, PIA provides services for transporting their bodies, and OPF is responsible for delivering the remains from the airport to the home.

He noted that Pakistani communities often face difficulties in organizing events due to local laws, and he intends to propose a law allowing such events to be held at the embassy.

Barrister Amjad Malik stated that he would request Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to expedite the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Pakistan and Kuwait to enhance trade relations. He also plans to request the Prime Minister to take steps to bring 50 Pakistanis from Kuwait to Pakistan to promote trade.

Regarding the proposal to establish Bulleh Shah University in the historic city of Kasur, he said he would discuss it with the Chief Minister of Punjab soon.

Mian Muhammad Arshad, President of the Muslim Center Kuwait, and senior members of the community, along with local leaders, welcomed Barrister Amjad Malik. Officers from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Kuwait also attended the event.

