Rupee advances to Rs 158.91 against US dollar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 18 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs158.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs159.09.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.9 and Rs159.85 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 26 paisas and closed at Rs188.70 against the last day's trading of Rs188.44, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 03 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 209.00.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 05 paisas amd 04 paisas respectively to close at Rs 43.26 and Rs 42.37 respectively.