UrduPoint.com

Rupee Appreciates By 9.91 Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Rupee appreciates by 9.91 against US dollar

The local currency has gained value after assurance of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about IMF deal.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) After assurance of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about the IMF deal, the Pakistan rupee started gaining ground against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The rupee appreciated by Rs9.91 in the interbank market during the intraday trade and was changing hands at 275.18 against the greenback.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) also confirmed the development.

The market started gaining hope on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's assurances of striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week.

The rupee yesterday went down by nearly Rs19 against the US dollar owing to the central bank's monetary policy review and concerns over a stalled IMF deal.

The rupee closed at 285.09 against the dollar in the interbank market as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), down from Wednesday's close of Rs266.11.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Ishaq Dar Bank Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with ..

Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with US: PM

21 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another s ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another step on a voyage of discovery

1 hour ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on National Day

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.