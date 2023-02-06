UrduPoint.com

Rupee Breaks Downward Trend Against Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

The local currency is being traded at Rs275.50 against the greenback after it depreciated Rs3.08 in the interbank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) The rupee on Monday broke down its downward trend against the US Dollar as it depreciated Rs3.08 in the interbank market on Monday.

The latest reports suggested that the local Currency was being traded at Rs275.

50 against the greenback in the local markets.

The rupee on Friday had touched the historic low as it closed at Rs276.58 after a decline of Rs5.22 or 1.89 per cent against the dollar.

The local unit last week recorded a cumulative fall of 5.05pc to close at its all-time low of 276.58 against the dollar in the local market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Market

Recent Stories

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration fo ..

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

20 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

21 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

22 minutes ago
 Five injured in sewerage line explosion

Five injured in sewerage line explosion

33 minutes ago
 Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

33 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.