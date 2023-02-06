Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The local currency is being traded at Rs275.50 against the greenback after it depreciated Rs3.08 in the interbank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) The rupee on Monday broke down its downward trend against the US Dollar as it depreciated Rs3.08 in the interbank market on Monday.

The latest reports suggested that the local Currency was being traded at Rs275.

50 against the greenback in the local markets.

The rupee on Friday had touched the historic low as it closed at Rs276.58 after a decline of Rs5.22 or 1.89 per cent against the dollar.

The local unit last week recorded a cumulative fall of 5.05pc to close at its all-time low of 276.58 against the dollar in the local market.