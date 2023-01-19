UrduPoint.com

Rupee Closes At Rs 229.15 Against USD

January 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 25 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 229.15 against the previous day's closing of Rs 228.90.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 237.25 and Rs 239.5 respectively.

The price of the euro decreased by 74 paisa and closed at Rs 247.87 against the previous day's closing of Rs 248.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.78, whereas a decrease of 02 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 282.62 as compared to its last closing of Rs 282.64.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 06 paisa each to close at Rs 62.38 and Rs 61.00 respectively.

