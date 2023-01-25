UrduPoint.com

Rupee Closes At Rs 230.89 Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 06:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 49 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 230.89 against the previous day's closing of Rs 230.40.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 240.60 and Rs 243.00 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by 27 paisa and closed at Rs 251.28 against the previous day's closing of Rs 251.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 284.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs 285.95.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 16 paisa and 13 paisa to close at Rs 62.86 and Rs 61.49 respectively.

More Stories From Business

