Rupee Continues Bearish Trend Against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 64 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs 166.35 compared to the last closing of Rs 165.71.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165.5 and Rs 166.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 19 paisas to close at Rs 186.96 against the last day's trading of Rs 186.77.

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.55 whereas a decrease of 04 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound remained unchanged at Rs 208.26.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 17 paisas each to close at Rs 44.3417 and Rs 45.2811 respectively.

