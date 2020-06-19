UrduPoint.com
Rupee Continues Bearish Trend Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 28 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday to close at Rs 166.63 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 28 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday to close at Rs 166.63 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.35.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.25 and Rs 167.25 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 16 paisas to close at Rs 186.80 against the last day's trading of Rs 186.96.

The Japanese remained unchanged at Rs 1.55 whereas a decrease of Rs. one was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 207.26 as compared to its last closing of Rs 208.26.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 44.4234and Rs 45.3628 respectively.

