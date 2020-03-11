Rupee continues bearish trend, loses Rs 0.98 against dollar in interbank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs 0.98 in interbank on Wednesday and was traded at Rs158.42 against Rs 157.44 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.75 and Rs 158.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.60 and was traded at Rs 179.37 against the last closing of Rs 178.77 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs 0.79 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 204.93 as compared to its last closing at Rs 205.72.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of Rs 0.27 andRs 0.26 to Rs 42.13 and Rs 42.20 respectively, the SBP reported.