UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Continues Bearish Trend On 4th Consecutive Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

Rupee continues bearish trend on 4th consecutive day

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of 71 paisa in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs159.13 against Rs 158.42 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of 71 paisa in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs159.13 against Rs 158.42 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.5 and Rs 159 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 10 paisa and traded at Rs 179.

20 against the last closing of Rs 179.37 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen also appreciated by 3 paisa to close at Rs 1.53 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.68 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 203.25 as compared to its last closing at Rs 204.93.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of 19 paisa each to Rs 43.32 and Rs 42.39 respectively, the SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

31 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

18 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.