Rupee continues bearish trend on 4th consecutive day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of 71 paisa in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs159.13 against Rs 158.42 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.5 and Rs 159 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 10 paisa and traded at Rs 179.

20 against the last closing of Rs 179.37 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen also appreciated by 3 paisa to close at Rs 1.53 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.68 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 203.25 as compared to its last closing at Rs 204.93.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of 19 paisa each to Rs 43.32 and Rs 42.39 respectively, the SBP reported.