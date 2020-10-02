UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Continues Bullish Trend

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Rupee continues bullish trend

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 50 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 164.50 against the previous day's closing of 165.00

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 50 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 164.50 against the previous day's closing of 165.00.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165 and Rs 165.7 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 80 paisas and closed at Rs 192.75 against the last day's trading of Rs 193.55.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.95 as compared to its last closing of Rs 211.90.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 14 paisas each to close at Rs 44.78 and Rs 43.85 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Civilians Bearing Brunt of Conflict in Nagorno-Kar ..

4 minutes ago

EU Wants to See Inclusive Dialogue in Belarus, Hop ..

22 seconds ago

Kashmir under Indian siege knocking at world's con ..

23 seconds ago

Police register 444 cases, detain 449 criminals la ..

25 seconds ago

Work on Islamabad Expressway 'Gulberg-Rawat' secti ..

26 seconds ago

Tennis: French Open results

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.