UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Continues Bullish Trend Against Dollar, Closes At Rs 154.96

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Rupee continues bullish trend against dollar, closes at Rs 154.96

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 0.10 in interbank and traded at Rs154.96 as compared to the last closing at Rs155.06, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 0.10 in interbank and traded at Rs154.96 as compared to the last closing at Rs155.06, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.7 and Rs155.2.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.66 and traded at Rs171.51 against the last closing of Rs172.17.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.42 whereas decrease of Rs0.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 204.05 as compared to last closing of Rs 203.55.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 02 paisas and traded at Rs42.19 compared to Rs 42.21 whereas Saudi Rayal also lost 03 paisas to close at Rs 41.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

8 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

8 minutes ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

8 minutes ago

Declaration on Children, Climate Action Signed by ..

8 minutes ago

Farmers demand increase in sugarcane, wheat prices ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab govt striving for providing every possible ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.