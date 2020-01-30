Rupee continues bullish trend, closes at Rs 154.47 against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 09 paisas to close at Rs 154.47 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.56, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 09 paisas to close at Rs 154.47 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.56, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.45 and Rs 155.05 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 18 paisas and was traded at Rs 170.22 against the last day's closing of Rs 170.04.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable Rs 1.41 whereas a decrease of 53 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.73 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 201.26.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham fell by 03 paisas to Rs 42.05 while that of Saudi Riyal declined by 02 paisas to 41.17 respectively.