Rupee Continues Decline Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2023 | 01:25 PM

The rupee, during the intra-day, struggled against the Dollar, reaching a rate of 299.75, experiencing a decline of 0.75 rupees.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday hit a new all-time low against the US Dollar and its downward trend continues, raising concerns in a country already facing multiple challenges.

Earlier this week, the rupee had already reached a historic low in the interbank market due to increased demand for the Dollar, prompted by eased import restrictions. According to data posted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the local Currency dropped by 0.

63 percent, falling by 1.88 rupees to close at 299.01 in the interbank market. In contrast, the foreign currency gained significant strength in the open market, hovering around 312 rupees.

The Pakistani rupee is expected to remain under pressure against the Dollar in the upcoming days due to high demand for foreign currency. This demand is primarily driven by the necessity to clear a backlog of consignments, as the government has lifted all import restrictions.

