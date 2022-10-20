Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the rupee lost Rs1.12 by 11.30am against the greenback during intraday trading.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Pakistani rupee continued to lose its value against the US dollar in the interbank market for the seventh successive working day.

Consequently, the rupee was trading at 221 against the greenback.

The Forex dealers said that the United States Dollar is sold between Rs226 to Rs229 in the open market.

The local unit had finished Rs220.88 against the US dollar yesterday.