Rupee Continues Downward Trajectory Against Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the rupee lost Rs1.12 by 11.30am against the greenback during intraday trading.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Pakistani rupee continued to lose its value against the US dollar in the interbank market for the seventh successive working day.

The forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the rupee lost Rs1.12 by 11.

30am against the greenback during intraday trading.

Consequently, the rupee was trading at 221 against the greenback.

The Forex dealers said that the United States Dollar is sold between Rs226 to Rs229 in the open market.

The local unit had finished Rs220.88 against the US dollar yesterday.

