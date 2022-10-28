UrduPoint.com

Rupee Continues It's Downward Trajectory Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2022 | 02:46 PM

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

The local currency has depreciated by 75 paisa against the greenback which is being traded at Rs222.25.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) Pakistan’s rupee has gone a bit down against the US Dollar on fifth business day of the week in interbank.

The local Currency has depreciated by 75 paisa against the greenback which is being traded at Rs222.25.

On the other side, in the open market, the price of the dollar has gone up by Rs1, after which the US currency is being traded at Rs226.50 in the open market.

It may be recalled that at the end of trading in the interbank yesterday, the dollar had closed at Rs221.82, the greenback had increased by 82 paisa in the interbank.

Ithe stock market, stock exchange has lost 242 points, the KSE -100 index is trading at the level of 41 thousand 360 points.

