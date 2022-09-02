(@Abdulla99267510)

The forex dealers say that the rupee moved upwards by Rs0.10 against US dollar and is being traded at Rs218.50 as the banks are selling the greenback at Rs219.

KARACHI: The rupee continued to gain its value against US Dollar in the exchange market on Friday.

The dollar in the open market is being traded between Rs219 and Rs221.

A day earlier, the US dollar shed value by Rs0.15 against rupee and traded at Rs218.60 while forex dealers said that the banks sold the greenback at Rs219.

The US dollar was traded between Rs217 and Rs219 in the open market.

On Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan has confirmed that Pakistan has received a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.