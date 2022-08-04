UrduPoint.com

Rupee Continues To Gain Value Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

The rupee appreciated 1.17% against the dollar to reach 226.15, from Wednesday's close of Rs228.80.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 4th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee continued to gain value against the US Dollar consecutively for the fifth session in the interbank market on Thursday.

The rupee appreciated 1.17% against the dollar to reach 226.15, from Wednesday's close of Rs228.80.

The rupee gained sharply a day earlier, as the dollar fell by 9.8 or 4.19%.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Market From

