Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

The latest reports show that the US dollar lost Rs3.20 against the rupee in the interbank market.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee continued to gain value against the US Dollar on the third consecutive day in the interbank market.

The dollar is being traded at Rs234 in the interbank market during intraday trade as of 10:30 am, after the local unit continuous losses during several sessions in the last trading week.

The dollar has so far shed Rs5.15 in the interbank market, only two days into the trading week..

The rupee broke it's losing streak against the US dollar on Friday, the last trading of the last week

The rupee came close to reaching a record low of 240 against the dollar but was unable to do so after several positive cues despite deadly floods devastating Pakistan's economy.