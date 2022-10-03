UrduPoint.com

Rupee Continues To Gain Value Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

The local currency gained Rs1.16, or 0.51%, against the greenback in the interbank market and settled at Rs227.29.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) The Pakistan rupee on Monday continued to gain value against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

It is the seventh consecutive session for rupee getting stronger against the dollar.

The local Currency gained Rs1.16, or 0.

51%, against the greenback in the interbank market and settled at Rs227.29.

The data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan last week showed that the unit closed at Rs228.45.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the rupee was gaining its value against the US dollar. He said that they would try their best to put the economy on the right directions.

