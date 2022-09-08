Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the rupee has declined by Rs2 against the US dollar in interbank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee' downward trajectory against the US Dollar continued even for the fifth day.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) says the rupee closed at 225.88 per dollar, having depreciated 0.89 percent.

The US dollar continued its upward trajectory

against the rupee despite receiving a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The forex dealers say that the US dollar rose by Rs1.08 in the interbank market against the rupee and traded at Rs222.50 while the banks are selling it at Rs222.95.